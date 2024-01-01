Three teens burnt in sky lantern fire during Dhaka New Year’s Eve celebrations

Three teenage boys suffered burn injuries in a fire caused by sky lanterns at a building in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.
One of the victims is in critical condition, according to doctors.
The victims have been identified as Md Siam, 14, and 17-year-old twin brothers Md Rakib Hossain and Md Raihan.
“Three victims with burn injuries came to the institute on Monday. Among them, Siam suffered burns on 88 percent of his body, Rakib on six percent and Raihan on two percent,” said Md Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
“The institute is providing care to the patient in critical condition. The two others were released after first aid was administered.”
The incident occurred on the rooftop of a five-storey building owned by Sohel Saheb in the Mojibor Ghat area of Kamrangirchar.
“Siam and his two twin uncles went to the rooftop of the neighbouring building to celebrate Dec 31, when the incident occurred,” Siam’s father, Swapan Bepari, said. “My son used to work in a workshop.”
Such incidents are frequent in the capital despite a police ban on firecrackers and sky lanterns. Two fire incidents were reported in the Mojibor Ghat area, said Kamrangirchar Police Station Inspector Fazlur Rahman.
Meanwhile, Fire Service Control Room officer Ershad Hossain said the emergency responders did not report any incidents during the overnight celebrations.
The fire service, however, had said on Sunday that over 100 fire incidents were caused by the sky lanterns last year.