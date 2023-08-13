Headway made, breakthrough coming in Canada repatriation of Bangabandhu killer Noor: High Commissioner Khalilur

Bangladesh is making progress on convincing Canada to deport Noor Chowdhury, one of the men convicted in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to face justice, says Bangladesh's high commissioner to Canada.

The government is making a concerted effort on this front, but even more is needed to go ahead with a unified plan, according to Khalilur Rahman.

“I would also like to say that, after 48 years, we hope that from this August, the process of deportation of this killer will go forward,” said Bangladesh's top diplomat in Ottawa. “For that, whatever is possible, on our part from the mission, we will be doing that – we will be engaged in it.”

“I feel that the concerned authorities in Dhaka - there are three ministries deeply involved in this. They really showed their determination. They need to coordinate, cooperate more and more. And we have to really have a strategy to go for this deportation.”