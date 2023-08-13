Headway made, breakthrough coming in Canada repatriation of Bangabandhu killer Noor: High Commissioner Khalilur

Bangladesh is making progress on convincing Canada to deport Noor Chowdhury, one of the men convicted in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to face justice, says Bangladesh's high commissioner to Canada.
The government is making a concerted effort on this front, but even more is needed to go ahead with a unified plan, according to Khalilur Rahman.
“I would also like to say that, after 48 years, we hope that from this August, the process of deportation of this killer will go forward,” said Bangladesh's top diplomat in Ottawa. “For that, whatever is possible, on our part from the mission, we will be doing that – we will be engaged in it.”
“I feel that the concerned authorities in Dhaka - there are three ministries deeply involved in this. They really showed their determination. They need to coordinate, cooperate more and more. And we have to really have a strategy to go for this deportation.”
The high commissioner spoke to ‘Inside Out’ to discuss the situation revolving around Noor and other key points in Bangladesh-Canada relations.
There was a time when the Canadian government was more open to deporting noor, said Khalilur.
“Noor Chowdhury came to this country, Canada, in 1996...I think, more than 28 years ago. During the time when there was another government from 2001... until 2008, one political government along with its partner, then the caretaker government. That was the time between 2004 and [2008], the Canadian government wanted to deport this killer. But, you know, given the nature of the government in Bangladesh, it was not possible.”
The high commissioner to Canada at the time had close ties to the ‘conspirators’ of Bangabandhu’s assassination, which is why there was little effort to bring Chowdhury back, the diplomat said.
When the Awami League government returned to power and tried to restart those negotiations, Noor petitioned the Canadian high court and it was eventually decided that, under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, a person could not be deported if they were facing a death penalty, he said.
“But there are provisions, even in their charter, where a heinous killer - I think he was also found as a person who committed crimes against humanity by the immigration board - can be deported to a country where death penalty exists. So from that point of view, I think this killer can be and should be deported to Bangladesh [without] violating the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.” He noted that Bangladesh does not have an extradition treaty with Canada.
Asked, Khalilur said that Noor was not living a regular life in Canada.
“I think he used to move around, but when the Awami League government came to power, definitely there were a lot of efforts. I think he's confined [to] his apartment, he does not go out.”
“He is a person that everyone hates here, irrespective of whether you are an Awami Leaguer, or you don’t support the Awami League. And I mean, he's not [been] seen in public, at least for many, many years.”
As someone who has spent two and a half years in Canada, the high commissioner said it is unfortunate that few Bangladeshis who come to the country become involved in Canadian politics. Instead, those with political leanings still take to social media to raise an outcry over issues specific to Bangladesh.
“And my regret is that if you look at Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India - even from Sri Lanka, there is a federal MP and minister, for Pakistan there are six federal MPs, from India, there are 19 federal MPs, four ministers (in Canada), but none from Bangladesh. Because our people, unfortunately, really don't get involved in mainstream politics.”
“They live here, but they think of policy in Bangladesh, and I don't think that they have anything to do with the politics of Bangladesh. I always tell them 'if you're really interested in the politics of Bangladesh, go to Bangladesh, say whatever you want to say, do whatever you want to want to do, like all the opposition political parties and their leaders, their activists are doing. So, don't do anything here. And don't bring a bad name for the country'.”