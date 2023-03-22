Train collides with empty bus in Dhaka’s Malibagh

Although the crowds are comparatively sparse on weekdays, the picture is different on weekends when the trains are packed
Railway services have been disrupted in Dhaka after a Kamalapur-bound train collided with an empty bus at a level crossing in Malibagh.
No casualties were reported in the incident on Wednesday evening.
"There was a collision between a train and an empty Shohag Paribahan bus. But no one was injured," said Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidullah of the DMP's Ramna Division.
No information was immediately available on how the bus got on the track with a train approaching.
The train involved in the collision was still at the scene as of 9:45 pm. The incident left another train that departed from Kamalapur stranded.