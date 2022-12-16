Man dies trying to save father who was tying national national flag to pole

A man has died from electric shock in a desperate bid to save his father from electrocution while tying a national flag to a pole in Bogura on Victory Day.

The father, Mahfuzur Rahman, was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for the treatment of injuries he received during the accident at Dighalkandi village in Sariakandi Upazila around 6:30am on Friday.

Mahfuzur, the muezzin of Dighalkandi Jame Mosque, got on the roof of the mosque to tie the flag, but he slipped and fell on a live electric wire, said Khokon Chandra Das, a sub-inspector at Sariakandi Police Station.

Mahfuzur’s son Shafi Rahman, 27, tried to rescue his father but Shafi died on the spot, said Khokon.

Shafi's body was handed to his family, while Mahfuzar was sent to the hospital in a critical condition, he said.