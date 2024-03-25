    বাংলা

    Bhutan’s King Wangchuck meets with PM Hasina

    The Bhutanese monarch is on a four-day trip to Bangladesh, during which he will attend Independence Day events

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 March 2024, 09:19 AM
    Updated : 25 March 2024, 09:19 AM

    King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan has met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as part of his four-day state visit to Dhaka.

    The prime minister welcomed the king with flowers at her office in Tejgaon at 1:15pm on Monday.

    The leaders then went for a closed-door meeting at the Shimul Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting will be followed by bilateral discussions involving representatives from both countries.

    Bangladesh and Bhutan are likely to sign three memoranda of understanding after the bilateral meeting is over.

    King Wangchuck and his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10 am on Monday.

    President Mohammed Shahabuddin gave the king a warm welcome at the airport. The red carpet was rolled out for the visit and a team of the armed forces offered a guard of honour.

    Queen Consort Jetsun Pema, royal family members, ministers and other high-ups are part of the Bhutan king’s entourage. King Wangchuck is the first VVIP to visit Bangladesh after the Awami League formed a government for a fourth consecutive term in power.

    The visiting king will take part in the national celebrations of Independence Day and National Day.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome Bhutan’s King Wangchuck
    Bangladesh welcomes Bhutan’s King Wangchuk
    During his visit, the king will join the national celebration on Independence Day and sign four MoUs and pacts
    Bhutan King Wangchuck to visit Dhaka on Monday
    Bhutan King Wangchuck due in Dhaka on Monday
    During the king’s visit, the two governments will sign three MoUs and renew a pact, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud
    Journalists pay tribute to Ihsanul Karim, press secretary to Prime Minister Hasina
    Tributes for Ihsanul, press secretary to PM
    The veteran journalist died in hospital care in Dhaka after a long battle with illness
    Modi sends condolences to Hasina over Bailey Road fire tragedy
    Modi sends condolences to Hasina over fire tragedy
    The Indian prime minister also wishes the injured a speedy recovery

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin