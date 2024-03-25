Bhutan’s King Wangchuck meets with PM Hasina

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan has met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as part of his four-day state visit to Dhaka.
The prime minister welcomed the king with flowers at her office in Tejgaon at 1:15pm on Monday.
The leaders then went for a closed-door meeting at the Shimul Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting will be followed by bilateral discussions involving representatives from both countries.
Bangladesh and Bhutan are likely to sign three memoranda of understanding after the bilateral meeting is over.
King Wangchuck and his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10 am on Monday.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin gave the king a warm welcome at the airport. The red carpet was rolled out for the visit and a team of the armed forces offered a guard of honour.
Queen Consort Jetsun Pema, royal family members, ministers and other high-ups are part of the Bhutan king’s entourage. King Wangchuck is the first VVIP to visit Bangladesh after the Awami League formed a government for a fourth consecutive term in power.
The visiting king will take part in the national celebrations of Independence Day and National Day.