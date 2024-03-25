Bhutan’s King Wangchuck meets with PM Hasina

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan has met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as part of his four-day state visit to Dhaka.

The prime minister welcomed the king with flowers at her office in Tejgaon at 1:15pm on Monday.

The leaders then went for a closed-door meeting at the Shimul Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting will be followed by bilateral discussions involving representatives from both countries.

Bangladesh and Bhutan are likely to sign three memoranda of understanding after the bilateral meeting is over.

King Wangchuck and his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10 am on Monday.