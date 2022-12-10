    বাংলা

    Two Rohingya men die in shootout at Ukhiya refugee camp

    The shootout occurred between a group of criminals and the APBn team at Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Dec 2022, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2022, 06:18 AM

    Two suspected Rohingya criminals have died in a shootout with Armed Police Battalion, or APBn, in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya refugee camp.

    The law enforcers have recovered arms and ammunition from the scene after the incident at Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp around 9:30 pm on Friday, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.

    One of the victims has been identified as Solim Ullah, 33, a resident of block B-28 at East Balukhali-8 camp.

    An APBn team conducted a raid following a tip-off that a group of up to 50 gunmen had gathered at East Balukhali-8 camp to kill a head Rohingya community leader named Mohammad Rafique, Ali said.

    As soon as the law enforcers reached the scenes, the criminals opened fire on them. He added that the APBn team returned fire in self-defence, killing two dead on the spot.

    A locally made gun, a magazine and 70 bullets were found at the scene. Police have launched a drive to arrest the other criminals involved in the incident.

