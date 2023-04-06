High Court orders high-level committee to probe Naogaon woman’s death in RAB custody

The High Court has ordered the government to form a high-level committee to investigate the death of land office employee Sultana Jasmine in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion in Naogaon.
The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam on Wednesday ordered the cabinet secretary to keep a judicial officer with the rank of district judge and the chief judicial magistrate of Naogaon in the committee.The committee will have 60 days to submit the findings, said Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmick. The court passed the orders after hearing a writ petition filed by Manoj.
The RAB members involved in Jasmine's detention and interrogation have been asked to stand down from duty during the investigation.
The court also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why the detention and arrest of Jasmine without any charges should not be declared illegal.
Joint Secretary Enamul Haque, who works at the Rajshahi divisional commissioner’s office, alleged Jasmine and another person duped unemployed people by promising them jobs by opening a fake social media ID with his name.
The RAB arrested 45-year-old Jasmine, an employee at the Naogaon Sadar Upazila land office, for questioning over allegations of fraud on Mar 22. The elite force said they took her to the hospital after “she fell sick”.
Jasmine died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Mar 24. Her family alleged she was tortured in custody, questioning the whereabouts of Jasmine for several hours after she was detained. She was accused in a case filed after her death.
The High Court sought the post-mortem report on Jasmine and the names of the officers involved in her interrogation on Mar 27.
In the autopsy report, the doctor said that Jasmine died of brain haemorrhage.
Several social and political organisations staged protests demanding a fair investigation and punishment for those involved in her death.
The elite force pulled 11 of its personnel, including a major, from active duty and attached them to the headquarters over the death of Jasmine.
Her family said they were happy with the High Court orders. Her uncle Nazmul Haque Montu added they would file a case over Jasmine’s death if the committee ordered by the High Court does not investigate him.