High Court orders high-level committee to probe Naogaon woman’s death in RAB custody

The High Court has ordered the government to form a high-level committee to investigate the death of land office employee Sultana Jasmine in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion in Naogaon.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam on Wednesday ordered the cabinet secretary to keep a judicial officer with the rank of district judge and the chief judicial magistrate of Naogaon in the committee.The committee will have 60 days to submit the findings, said Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmick. The court passed the orders after hearing a writ petition filed by Manoj.

The RAB members involved in Jasmine's detention and interrogation have been asked to stand down from duty during the investigation.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why the detention and arrest of Jasmine without any charges should not be declared illegal.