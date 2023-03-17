Four killed as bus crushes small passenger vehicle in Pirojpur

A bus has rammed into a small passenger vehicle head-on, killing at least four people and injuring six others at Sadar Upazila in Pirojpur.

The accident occurred after the driver of the locally made small vehicle called Nasiman lost control following a tyre burst and got on the way of the bus at Shankarpasha on Dhaka-Mothbaria-Pirojpur road on Friday afternoon, said AJM Masuduzzaman, chief of Pirojpur Police Station.

The dead victims are Shahin Mollick, 18, Yasin Mina, 22, Md Badsha, 17, and Shahin Molla, 20.