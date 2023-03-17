    বাংলা

    Four killed as bus crushes small passenger vehicle in Pirojpur

    The accident occurred after the driver of the locally made small vehicle called Nasiman lost control following a tyre burst

    Pirojpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 March 2023, 05:17 PM
    Updated : 17 March 2023, 05:17 PM

    A bus has rammed into a small passenger vehicle head-on, killing at least four people and injuring six others at Sadar Upazila in Pirojpur.

    The accident occurred after the driver of the locally made small vehicle called Nasiman lost control following a tyre burst and got on the way of the bus at Shankarpasha on Dhaka-Mothbaria-Pirojpur road on Friday afternoon, said AJM Masuduzzaman, chief of Pirojpur Police Station.

    The dead victims are Shahin Mollick, 18, Yasin Mina, 22, Md Badsha, 17, and Shahin Molla, 20.

    Sirajul Islam Shimu, one of the injured admitted to Pirojpur District Hospital, said 18 workers of a catering service were travelling to Bhandaria in Pirojpur from Kachua in Bagerhat by the small vehicle to work in a wedding party.

    Two people died at the scene, one at Pirojpur District Hospital and the other at Khulna Medical College Hospital, according to police and doctors.

    Md Rafiqul Islam, a physician at the Pirojpur hospital, said some of the injured were transferred to the Khulna hospital in a critical condition.

    Police officer Masuduzzaman said the vehicles were seized.

    RELATED STORIES
    3 die as bus rams autorickshaw in Chandpur
    3 die in Chandpur road accident
    An autorickshaw overturned after a head-on collision with a bus, killing three passengers
    Police baton-charge BNP activists during protests in Jashore on Saturday, Feb 11, 2023.
    BNP activists clash with police, AL supporters during protests
    The BNP organised an anti-government march, while the ruling Awami League held rallies to disrupt opposition protests
    Bullock cart race
    Bullock cart race
    Farmers at Hashimpur in Jashore Sadar Upazila have been organising a bullock cart race on paddy fields after harvesting the Aman crops every year for three decades. This time 18 farmers joined the rac ...
    Three die in separate motorcycle crashes in Jhenaidah
    3 die in Jhenaidah motorcycle crashes
    A truck ran over a motorcycle in Koyargachhi, leaving two dead. A bus crashed into another two-wheeler in Murotala

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher