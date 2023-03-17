Four killed as bus crushes small passenger vehicle in Pirojpur

A bus has rammed into a small passenger vehicle head-on, killing at least four people and injuring six others at Sadar Upazila in Pirojpur.
The accident occurred after the driver of the locally made small vehicle called Nasiman lost control following a tyre burst and got on the way of the bus at Shankarpasha on Dhaka-Mothbaria-Pirojpur road on Friday afternoon, said AJM Masuduzzaman, chief of Pirojpur Police Station.
The dead victims are Shahin Mollick, 18, Yasin Mina, 22, Md Badsha, 17, and Shahin Molla, 20.
Sirajul Islam Shimu, one of the injured admitted to Pirojpur District Hospital, said 18 workers of a catering service were travelling to Bhandaria in Pirojpur from Kachua in Bagerhat by the small vehicle to work in a wedding party.
Two people died at the scene, one at Pirojpur District Hospital and the other at Khulna Medical College Hospital, according to police and doctors.
Md Rafiqul Islam, a physician at the Pirojpur hospital, said some of the injured were transferred to the Khulna hospital in a critical condition.
Police officer Masuduzzaman said the vehicles were seized.