    বাংলা

    Rohingya man abducted and shot dead in Cox's Bazar

    Unidentified assailants abducted Mohammad Faisal from his home at night and killed him

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM

    A Rohingya man has been fatally shot after being abducted from a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.

    The victim was identified as 28-year-old Mohammad Faisal, a resident of camp No. 4 in Kutupalong.

    The incident took place in block D-8 of the camp on Thursday, and police believe it was linked to a 'turf war' between rival gangs at the settlement.

    According to Shamim Hossain, chief of Ukhiya Police Station, unidentified assailants abducted Faisal from his home around 10 pm with his mouth gagged before killing him.

    The Armed Police Battalion recovered Faisal’s body on Friday and sent it to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

    An investigation is currently underway to identify the criminals, said Shamim.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya refugees are reflected in rain water along an embankment next to paddy fields after fleeing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Nov 2, 2017.
    Indonesia navy drives away boat carrying Rohingya
    The Indonesian military vessel "shadowed" the vessel until it was outside Indonesian waters and "would not return"
    Four dead as tourist bus collides with pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
    4 die as bus collides with pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
    The victims were all labourers travelling on the pickup van
    Elderly man killed by stray bullet meant for son in Teknaf Rohingya camp
    Elderly man killed in Rohingya camp shooting
    He was returning home with his son when a group of assailants opened fire
    File Photo
    4 die in attacks at Ukhiya Rohingya camps
    Police say that the attacks may have been linked to power struggles in the camps

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India