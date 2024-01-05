Rohingya man abducted and shot dead in Cox's Bazar

A Rohingya man has been fatally shot after being abducted from a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Mohammad Faisal, a resident of camp No. 4 in Kutupalong.

The incident took place in block D-8 of the camp on Thursday, and police believe it was linked to a 'turf war' between rival gangs at the settlement.