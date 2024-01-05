Rohingya man abducted and shot dead in Cox's Bazar

The Indonesian military vessel "shadowed" the vessel until it was outside Indonesian waters and "would not return"
A Rohingya man has been fatally shot after being abducted from a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Mohammad Faisal, a resident of camp No. 4 in Kutupalong.
The incident took place in block D-8 of the camp on Thursday, and police believe it was linked to a 'turf war' between rival gangs at the settlement.
According to Shamim Hossain, chief of Ukhiya Police Station, unidentified assailants abducted Faisal from his home around 10 pm with his mouth gagged before killing him.
The Armed Police Battalion recovered Faisal’s body on Friday and sent it to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.
An investigation is currently underway to identify the criminals, said Shamim.