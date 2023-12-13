Four policemen injured in clash with BNP activists in Chattogram

Reports came in of BNP activists vandalising vehicles in the Chaturi area and a police team was dispatched to the scene, said Sohanur Rahman Shohag, assistant superintendent of police for the Chattogram District.

“The criminals attacked the police and damaged the police vehicle. Four people, including the OC, were injured.”

The police fired blanks to disperse the attackers, he said.

OC Sohel was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition, ASP Sohag said.