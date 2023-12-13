    বাংলা

    Four policemen injured in clash with BNP activists in Chattogram

    The police personnel were injured while attempting to stop vandalism by the opposition party’s activists

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 11:14 AM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 11:14 AM

    Four police personnel have been injured in a clash with BNP activists in Chattogram’s Anwara.

    The injured policemen were identified as Sohel Ahmed, chief of Anwara Police Station, Inspector Mohiuddin Ahmed, Naik Noziur Rahman, and Constable Bijoy Keton.

    Reports came in of BNP activists vandalising vehicles in the Chaturi area and a police team was dispatched to the scene, said Sohanur Rahman Shohag, assistant superintendent of police for the Chattogram District.

    “The criminals attacked the police and damaged the police vehicle. Four people, including the OC, were injured.”

    The police fired blanks to disperse the attackers, he said.

    OC Sohel was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition, ASP Sohag said.

