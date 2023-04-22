Bangladesh celebrates Eid with prayers for peace

Muslims in Bangladesh are celebrating the Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival, with prayers for peace and harmony.
In Dhaka, the first Eid congregation was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, led by senior Imam Hafez Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahman on Saturday. Like every year, a total of five prayer congregations will be held at the national mosque.
After a month of restraint during Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr has brought joy again to Bangladesh, despite hardship due to a heatwave and a cost-of-living crisis.
Millions of people have left Dhaka to celebrate the biggest festival of Muslims with families and relatives back in their hometowns or villages.
For thousands of families of traders and their employees, however, this Eid is a gloomy one because of blazes that burnt down shops in Bangabazar and New Super Market just when the holiday shopping season began.
Traders of other markets said sales took a hit from a surge in the cost of living.
After weeks of oppressive heat, sporadic rains brought some relief to citizens on Friday. The Met Office also forecast rains for Eid Day.