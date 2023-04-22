Bangladesh celebrates Eid with prayers for peace

For thousands of families of traders and their employees, however, this Eid is a gloomy one because of blazes that burnt down shops in Bangabazar and New Super Market just when the holiday shopping season began.

Traders of other markets said sales took a hit from a surge in the cost of living.

After weeks of oppressive heat, sporadic rains brought some relief to citizens on Friday. The Met Office also forecast rains for Eid Day.