Bangladesh logs 968 dengue cases, 5 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 968 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 311,014 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by five to 1,615 in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Dhaka saw three of the new deaths and 193 new patients. The number of new patients outside the capital was 775.