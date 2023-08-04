Incessant rain triggers landslide in Chattogram

Unrelenting overnight rain has triggered a landslide in Chattogram as parts of the hill adjacent to the Lalkhan Bazar-Tiger Pass road in Chattogram City came crashing down on the road.

The incident occurred around 7:30 am on Friday and brought the traffic on one side of the road to a standstill.

Parts of the collapsed mound crashed down on the top of a microbus, pinning the vehicle against the road. The driver, Jibon, said he was the only person in the microbus when the incident happened. He was heading to Chattogram’s Bahaddarhat from Agrabad.