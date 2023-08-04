    বাংলা

    Incessant rain triggers landslide in Chattogram

    Parts of the collapsed mound fell on the top of a microbus, and the driver said the impact threw him out of the vehicle

    Published : 4 August 2023, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2023, 06:21 AM

    Unrelenting overnight rain has triggered a landslide in Chattogram as parts of the hill adjacent to the Lalkhan Bazar-Tiger Pass road in Chattogram City came crashing down on the road.

    The incident occurred around 7:30 am on Friday and brought the traffic on one side of the road to a standstill.

    Parts of the collapsed mound crashed down on the top of a microbus, pinning the vehicle against the road. The driver, Jibon, said he was the only person in the microbus when the incident happened. He was heading to Chattogram’s Bahaddarhat from Agrabad.

    “I suddenly heard a loud noise. I could see a hill had collapsed, an electric pole broke down and a tree was split into two pieces. Collapsing soil also fell onto my vehicle,” Jibon said, adding that the impact of the fall threw him out of the microbus.

    Two rescue teams from the fire service rushed to the spot after the incident and were trying to remove mounds of the hill from the road.

    The Met Office in Patenga recorded 33 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours to 9 am on Friday. Low pressure and active monsoon winds have been triggering the rains, Assistant Meteorologist Ujjal Kanti Paul said.

