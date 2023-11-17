    বাংলা

    Bangladesh issues warning signal 4 for ports as Cyclone Midhili intensifies

    The north Bay of Bengal and its offshore islands and coastal areas in Bangladesh are likely to experience heavy rainfall with gusty wind

    Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued the local warning signal No. 4 as Cyclone Midhili intensified over the Bay of Bengal.

    The deep depression over the northwest bay and adjoining area moved northeastward further and intensified into a cyclonic storm.

    The storm was centred 470 km southwest of the Chattogram Port, 445 km southwest of the Cox’s Bazar Port, 330 km southwest of the Mongla Port and 330 km southwest of the Payra Port at 6 am on Friday.

    Maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Pyra have been advised to lower the local cautionary signal No. 3 and hoist the local warning signal No. 4 instead.

    The north Bay of Bengal and its offshore islands and coastal areas in Bangladesh are likely to experience heavy rainfall with gusty wind, the Met Office forecast.

    All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay and deep sea were advised to remain in shelter until further notice.

