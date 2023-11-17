Bangladesh issues warning signal 4 for ports as Cyclone Midhili intensifies

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued the local warning signal No. 4 as Cyclone Midhili intensified over the Bay of Bengal.

The deep depression over the northwest bay and adjoining area moved northeastward further and intensified into a cyclonic storm.

The storm was centred 470 km southwest of the Chattogram Port, 445 km southwest of the Cox’s Bazar Port, 330 km southwest of the Mongla Port and 330 km southwest of the Payra Port at 6 am on Friday.