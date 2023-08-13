    বাংলা

    Seven doctors among 12 arrested in medical college admission question paper leaks

    The arrests were made following an investigation into previous instances of question paper leaks, according to CID

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 August 2023, 07:35 PM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 07:35 PM

    Police have arrested 12 people, including seven doctors, for their suspected involvement in leaking question papers of medical college admission tests. 

    Additional IGP Mohammed Ali Mia, chief of police’s Criminal Investigation Department, would reveal more details at a press conference on Sunday, the CID said in a statement on Saturday. 

    The arrests were made following an investigation into previous instances of question paper leaks, an official of the department said. 

    This year, the MBBS admission test for government and private medical colleges was held on Mar 10, with over 139,000 students appearing for the examination. 

    Candidates wrote a one-hour examination containing 100-mark multiple-choice questions, held at 57 venues in 19 centres across the country. 

    They competed for 4,350 seats in 37 government medical colleges and 6,772 seats in 71 private medical colleges.

