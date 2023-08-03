Supreme Court Bar Association office vandalised as pro-AL, BNP lawyers clash

The secretary’s office of the Supreme Court Bar Association has been vandalised amid brewing political tensions as pro-Awami League and BNP lawyers announced rallies.

Pro-Awami League lawyers accused their counterparts of vandalising the office on Thursday, but they denied the allegations.

Earlier, the pro-BNP lawyers' organisation, the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, held a press briefing to protest a verdict against BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case.