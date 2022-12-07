Dhaka police chief vows tough action if BNP rallies in Naya Paltan on Dec 10

“We’ve made it clear that they cannot rally on the streets, but in fields. Otherwise the police will be as tough as possible under the law.”



Faruq could not give details of the clashes in Naya Paltan, saying he heard several people were injured.



Elite SWAT force personnel with assault rifles were deployed at one stage of the clashes in Naya Paltan.



“Many crude bombs were burst there. We’ve heard rice and firewood was gathered. This is why police strengthened their presence for the safety of the city’s residents,” said Faruq.