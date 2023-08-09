Heavy rain batters Bandarban, hampers mobile and internet service

The report also said 60 percent of Bandarban city was flooded, with 192.5 mm of rainfall recorded in Sadar Upazila and 227 mm in Lama in the last 24 hours.

The Matamuhuri River is flowing 220 cm above the danger level, while the Sangu River is 381 cm above it. Due to the flooding, approximately 8,000 families in different district areas are stranded, and around 450 houses have been partially damaged by landslides. Temporary shelters are accommodating roughly 9,500 people.

A Rohingya refugee died in a landslide, and six others were injured. Two injured persons are receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital and are in stable condition.

According to the DC office report, the body of a 22-year-old man named Md Musa from Nayapara Union in Alikadam Upazila was recovered. Mempoi Mro, a 30-year-old resident of Ringo Para in Naikhongchhari upazila, was carried away by the floodwaters.

The report also said water levels have risen by 2-3 feet in important offices, including those of the fire service. Similarly, the residence of the superintendent of police and the court building area have been flooded.