Babul asked his family never to seek aid. After his death, they face a moral dilemma

Fortune never favoured Obaidul Hasan Babul. After losing his home in Manikganj to river erosion, he and his family came to Dhaka to eke out a living. Now, after Babul's death in the blast that ripped through the Café Queen building in Old Dhaka on Mar 7, his family is struggling.

Before he died, Babul advised his family never to ask for aid from anyone. After his father's death, Mahadi, a teenage madrasa student, faces a moral dilemma.

Mahadi is not in a position to become the family's breadwinner, but taking the help offered by his father's friends goes against the ideals of the parent he has just lost.

The Tk 200,000 compensation the Ministry of Labour was to give the families of the dead could have eased their plight a bit. With that money, Mahadi’s family could farm on the small piece of land his father left behind and survive. After finishing his Dawraye Hadis course from a madrasa in four years, Mahadi could have then gotten a job.