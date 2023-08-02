3 dead after three-way road accident in Rajshahi

At least three people have died in a road accident in Rajshahi’s Mohonpur Upazila involving two three-wheelers and a bicycle.

The accident occurred in the Sakowa area of the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway on Wednesday morning. Four others were injured as well, said Haridas Mondal, chief of Mohonpur Police Station.

The dead were identified as Azizur Rahman, 35, from Jeupara village in Bagmara Upazila, Jahangir Alam, 45, and Abul Hossain, 55, from Mohonpur village.