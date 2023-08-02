3 dead after three-way road accident in Rajshahi

At least three people have died in a road accident in Rajshahi’s Mohonpur Upazila involving two three-wheelers and a bicycle.
The accident occurred in the Sakowa area of the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway on Wednesday morning. Four others were injured as well, said Haridas Mondal, chief of Mohonpur Police Station.
The dead were identified as Azizur Rahman, 35, from Jeupara village in Bagmara Upazila, Jahangir Alam, 45, and Abul Hossain, 55, from Mohonpur village.
Majibar Hossain, 60, Tayeb Ali, 50, Ansaruzzaman, 70, and Chanchal, 38, were the injured.
“A three-wheeler carrying cattle was heading to Rajshahi City market around 11 am. It then collided head-on with a three-wheeler,” Haridas said, citing locals.
“The first three-wheeler then ran over a cyclist and fell into a ditch. The cyclist died on the spot.”
Police rescued six people and took them to Mohonpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared two of them dead. One of the dead was a passenger on the first three-wheeler while the third was on the second three-wheeler. The injured were transferred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Police are taking legal steps over the incident, said OC Haridas.