Dhaka sweeper colony fire: Death toll hits 9

A couple has succumbed to injuries from a fire at a sweeper colony in Dhaka, taking the death toll from the incident to nine.
Shanti Rani Das, 27, and her husband Raju Dey, 36, died at the ICU of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Sunday, according to Dr SM Ayub Hossain, the resident surgeon at the institute.
Raju Dey sustained burns on 55 percent of his body, while 40 percent of his wife’s body sustained burns, according to the doctor.
On Mar 27, seven people, including five of a family, died in a fire at a colony of sweepers near the Joy Kali Mandir in Kaptan Bazar, located under the Mayor Mohammed Hanif Flyover.
Raju’s mother Kanta Rani, 60, and two of his sons Krishna Das, 7, and Lakshan Das, 4, are undergoing treatment at the institute.
Their neighbours Gita Rani Dey, 65, and Afzal, 52, left the institute after receiving treatment.