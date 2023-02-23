Jamatul Ansar ‘leader’ Mohibullah arrested in Dhaka

Police have arrested Md Mohibullah, a suspected leader of the Islamist militant group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, in Dhaka.

After arresting Mohibullah in the capital’s Sayedabad bus terminal on Tuesday night, the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police said he was the Nayeb-e-Amir, or second-in-command, of the organisation.

CTTC chief Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman said at a press conference that Mohibullah, Jamatul Ansar co-founder Shamin Mahfuz and doctor Shakir Bin Wali, another leader of the group, travelled to Naikkhongchhari in Bandarban in January 2022 to visit their training camp in the remote hills.

They met Nathan Bawm, head of the tribal separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or Bawm Party, and other leaders of the organisation there, Asaduzzaman said. Jamatul Ansar allegedly set up the camp with the Bawm Party's help.