Government is doing its best to protect people amid global economic crisis: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has said her government is trying to protect people with all its energy, enthusiasm and determination from the effects of the global economic crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.

In her closing remarks during the 20th session of parliament on Sunday, she once again urged all to be frugal in spending money and energy.

The prime minister described the measures taken by her government to tackle the crisis after GM Quader, chairman of the Jatiya Party and deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, asked about government plans to tackle the situation.

“We’ll also suffer when the developed nations struggle to tackle the situation. I had earlier said we needed to be prepared for any situation,” the prime minister said.