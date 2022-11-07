    বাংলা

    Government is doing its best to protect people amid global economic crisis: Hasina

    She once again urges all to be frugal in spending money and energy

    Parliament Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 07:20 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 07:20 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has said her government is trying to protect people with all its energy, enthusiasm and determination from the effects of the global economic crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war. 

    In her closing remarks during the 20th session of parliament on Sunday, she once again urged all to be frugal in spending money and energy. 

    The prime minister described the measures taken by her government to tackle the crisis after GM Quader, chairman of the Jatiya Party and deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, asked about government plans to tackle the situation. 

    “We’ll also suffer when the developed nations struggle to tackle the situation. I had earlier said we needed to be prepared for any situation,” the prime minister said.

    “We’re working for the people of the country. We’ve put our heart and soul into efforts to keep them well. We’re trying our best to keep the economy running,” she said, mentioning schemes for the poor under which 10 million people are getting daily essentials at subsidised prices. 

    With its dollar reserves dwindling, Bangladesh has stopped buying gas from the spot market - a decision that has disrupted factory and power production. 

    Hasina said people should keep lights, fans and air-conditioners off as much as they can to save power, noting that the UK and other countries in Europe are also suffering from an energy crisis. 

    Urging all also to be frugal in spending money, she said Bangladesh is currently under pressure due to a rise in the price of dollars, which is needed for imports. 

    She hopes the number of letters of credit for imports will decrease by December due to curbs on imports and the pressure on dollar reserves will subside in early 2023.

    The prime minister said the import of luxury products needs to be slashed further. “We need to increase food production and exports, and decrease the dependency on imports.” 

    In reaction to criticisms over the shrinking reserves, she pointed out the rise in imports began after the recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “And we had to spend in dollars to buy COVID-19 vaccines, syringes.” 

    Import costs also increased due to price rises across the globe, she said.

