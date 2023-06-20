    বাংলা

    Dhaka metro rail to change schedule to ease Eid travel

    The new schedule will come into effect on Jun 22. Metro rail services will remain shut on Jun 29 during Eid-ul-Azha

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 June 2023, 06:40 AM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 06:40 AM

    The Dhaka metro rail will bring changes to its schedule to ease the movement of passengers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

    Until now, the metro rail has been operating for up to 12 hours a day, of which six hours were marked as ‘peak time’ and the rest as ‘off-peak hours’. Now, the ‘peak hours’ will be extended.

    The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited has said that the new schedule will come into effect on Jun 22.

    From Sunday to Thursday, the peak hours will be from 8 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm. The trains will leave the stations every 10 minutes. The off-peak hours will be from 11 am to 4 pm, with trains leaving stations every 15 minutes.

    On Saturday, the peak hours will be from 11 am to 8 pm and the trains will leave the stations every 10 minutes. The hours between 8 am and 11 am have been marked as off-peak hours with trains departing the stations every 12 minutes.

    The metro rail will remain closed on Friday.

    DMTCL had already announced that metro rail services will remain shut on Jun 29 during Eid-ul-Azha. The following day, Friday, is the weekly holiday for the metro rail.

    The government has declared Jun 27 as a holiday, extending the Eid-ul-Azha vacation to five days to ensure smooth travels for holidaymakers.

    The metro rail was launched in Dhaka on Dec 28 last year. Currently, it is running from Uttara to Agargaon. The metro rail route from Agargaon to Motijheel is set to be inaugurated in October, according to Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka metro rail route to Motijheel to open in October, says Quader
    Metro rail line to Motijheel set for October opening
    Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader underlines the importance of maintaining discipline and cleanliness throughout the metro rail zones
    In overpopulated Dhaka, Bangladesh has a daunting task: protecting its first metro rail
    Who’ll stop stones thrown at metro rail?
    Police are assembling a separate unit to man the stations but they won’t watch out for culprits in hundreds of buildings along the way
    Metro rail starts operating from 8 am to 8 pm, with no service on Friday
    New metro rail schedule comes into effect
    The hours between 8 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 6 pm have been marked as 'peak hours'
    Bangladesh declares Jun 27 as a holiday, extending Eid vacation to 5 days
    Eid holiday extended by one day
    With Eid-ul-Azha likely to be observed on Jun 29, Bangladeshis will now enjoy a five-day vacation

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp