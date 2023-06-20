Dhaka metro rail to change schedule to ease Eid travel

The Dhaka metro rail will bring changes to its schedule to ease the movement of passengers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Until now, the metro rail has been operating for up to 12 hours a day, of which six hours were marked as ‘peak time’ and the rest as ‘off-peak hours’. Now, the ‘peak hours’ will be extended.
The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited has said that the new schedule will come into effect on Jun 22.
From Sunday to Thursday, the peak hours will be from 8 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm. The trains will leave the stations every 10 minutes. The off-peak hours will be from 11 am to 4 pm, with trains leaving stations every 15 minutes.
On Saturday, the peak hours will be from 11 am to 8 pm and the trains will leave the stations every 10 minutes. The hours between 8 am and 11 am have been marked as off-peak hours with trains departing the stations every 12 minutes.
The metro rail will remain closed on Friday.
DMTCL had already announced that metro rail services will remain shut on Jun 29 during Eid-ul-Azha. The following day, Friday, is the weekly holiday for the metro rail.
The government has declared Jun 27 as a holiday, extending the Eid-ul-Azha vacation to five days to ensure smooth travels for holidaymakers.
The metro rail was launched in Dhaka on Dec 28 last year. Currently, it is running from Uttara to Agargaon. The metro rail route from Agargaon to Motijheel is set to be inaugurated in October, according to Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader.