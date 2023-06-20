Dhaka metro rail to change schedule to ease Eid travel

The Dhaka metro rail will bring changes to its schedule to ease the movement of passengers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Until now, the metro rail has been operating for up to 12 hours a day, of which six hours were marked as ‘peak time’ and the rest as ‘off-peak hours’. Now, the ‘peak hours’ will be extended.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited has said that the new schedule will come into effect on Jun 22.

From Sunday to Thursday, the peak hours will be from 8 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm. The trains will leave the stations every 10 minutes. The off-peak hours will be from 11 am to 4 pm, with trains leaving stations every 15 minutes.