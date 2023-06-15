UNHCR, Japan ink $2.9 million deal to aid Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The contribution by Japan will ensure that UNHCR is able to continue delivering lifesaving assistance in Cox’s Bazar in the form of shelter and non-food items such as sleeping mats, blankets and soap, the agency said in a statement.

The funds will also be used to repair shelters and infrastructure such as drains, bridges, pathways, stairs, retaining walls and stabilising slopes.

“Support from Japan comes at a crucial time when Rohingya refugees are once again trying to rebuild their lives after Cyclone Mocha and recent fires that have ravaged various sections of the camps. This additional funding will help provide necessary shelter materials to allow us to build back better and protect refugees from further risks, notably the most vulnerable among the women and children,” said Johannes van der Klaauw.

Meanwhile on Bhasan Char, Japan’s contribution will support UNHCR’s efforts to carry out community-led projects and improvements for refugee protection, for instance by increasing accessibility to services for persons with disabilities.