UNHCR, Japan ink $2.9 million deal to aid Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The Japanese government and the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) have signed an agreement to provide around $2.9 million to ensure crucial lifesaving support for the Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and on Bhasan Char.
The agreement for the continuation of the humanitarian assistance and protection of the refugees was signed by UNHCR Bangladesh Representative Johannes van der Klaauw and IWAMA Kiminori, the Japanese ambassador to Dhaka, at the UNHCR country office in Dhaka on Thursday.
The contribution by Japan will ensure that UNHCR is able to continue delivering lifesaving assistance in Cox’s Bazar in the form of shelter and non-food items such as sleeping mats, blankets and soap, the agency said in a statement.
The funds will also be used to repair shelters and infrastructure such as drains, bridges, pathways, stairs, retaining walls and stabilising slopes.
“Support from Japan comes at a crucial time when Rohingya refugees are once again trying to rebuild their lives after Cyclone Mocha and recent fires that have ravaged various sections of the camps. This additional funding will help provide necessary shelter materials to allow us to build back better and protect refugees from further risks, notably the most vulnerable among the women and children,” said Johannes van der Klaauw.
Meanwhile on Bhasan Char, Japan’s contribution will support UNHCR’s efforts to carry out community-led projects and improvements for refugee protection, for instance by increasing accessibility to services for persons with disabilities.
Ambassador Iwama expressed hope that the support from Japan would improve the living conditions of both Rohingya and host communities.
“We hope that this assistance will strengthen refugee protection including fire prevention through shelter construction and rehabilitation, and site maintenance and development. Japan will continue to work towards sustainable solutions including the support of the repatriation of refugees to Myanmar, and will cooperate with international organisations such as UNHCR, to improve the living conditions of refugees and host communities,” the Japanese envoy said.
Since the beginning of the emergency in August 2017, Japan has been a steady supporter of the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh, contributing over $200 million to UNHCR and other UN agencies as well as NGOs in the country.
The announcement of the agreement between the UNHCR and Japan follows the recent visit to Bangladesh by the agency's Deputy High Commissioner Kelly T Clements during which, she drew attention to the ongoing critical humanitarian and livelihood needs of refugees as well as their host communities.