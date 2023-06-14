Uncertainty looms over around 550 pilgrims’ Hajj as travel agency fails to secure visa

This year’s Hajj pilgrimage by around 550 Muslims has become uncertain as the travel agency that took their money has failed to secure visas for them in time.
Most of the clients gathered outside the agency, SN Travels, at Jurain in Dhaka and demonstrated on Wednesday.
Police said the owners or officials were not at the office and unreachable over the phone.
One of the people who paid the Hajj package money to the agency, Mir Hossain, said they heard SN Travels owner Shah Alam could not secure the visas because his agents in different districts did not pay him.
These agents owe Shah Alam around Tk 70 million, according to Mir, the councillor of ward-53 under Dhaka South City Corporation.
He said Md Masud, the councillor of ward-54, and Masud’s family also paid SN Travels for Hajj, but did not get their visas.
The clients contacted the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh for advice, Mir said.
Shihab Uddin, inspector at Shyampur Police Station, said the problems emerged on Monday and the clients of the agency launched the demonstration on Wednesday after learning that their visas were not confirmed.
“Police went to the office in the afternoon, but could not find the owners. A total of 540 pilgrims were supposed to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj through this agency, but only 12 of them got visas, although 95 are scheduled to leave on Thursday,” he said.
“Many of the clients have said they are ready to pay extra for visas to avoid humiliation.”
Shihab said the law enforcers were contacting the religious affairs ministry as the absence of the agency’s owners made the issue complex.