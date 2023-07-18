Attempted murder case filed over attack on Hero Alom

A complaint has been lodged over the attack on Ashraful Alom, better known as Hero Alom, while the independent candidate was leaving a polling centre in Banani during the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election.

Alom's aide, Sujan Rahman Shuvo, filed a case involving attempted murder charges against unidentified suspects with the Banani Police Station on Tuesday, according to the station's chief, Mostafizur Rahman.

It came after police arrested seven people in connection with the incident at Banani's Bidya Niketan School and College.