    Attempted murder case filed over attack on Hero Alom

    Alom's aide, Sujan Rahman, started the case with Banani Police Station

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 July 2023, 11:23 AM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 11:23 AM

    A complaint has been lodged over the attack on Ashraful Alom, better known as Hero Alom, while the independent candidate was leaving a polling centre in Banani during the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election.

    Alom's aide, Sujan Rahman Shuvo, filed a case involving attempted murder charges against unidentified suspects with the Banani Police Station on Tuesday, according to the station's chief, Mostafizur Rahman.

    It came after police arrested seven people in connection with the incident at Banani's Bidya Niketan School and College.

    Police are reviewing video footage of the incident to identify the other assailants, according to Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid.

    Legal action will also be taken to address any neglect of duty on the police's part, he said.

    In a video depicting the incident, a group of men was seen shoving Alom to the ground and taking turns punching him before he jogged away from the attackers. He later received medical attention at a hospital.

    Alom, who rose to prominence as a social media personality, boycotted the election after the attack and vowed not to contest any election held under the Awami League government.

    The ruling Awami League’s Mohammad Ali Arafat ultimately won the by-election, which had a meagre turnout of 11.51 percent.

    After the polls, Arafat condemned the attack on Alom and said, "I call for legal action against those involved in the attack on one of the candidates. If they are our party workers, organisational action will be taken by the party. I want the truth to be revealed.”

