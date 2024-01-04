BNP activists vandalise police vehicle during procession in Dhamrai

The campaign is a part of the party's ongoing 'non-cooperation movement' to garner support for the boycott of the Jan 7 election
BNP activists have allegedly attacked and vandalised a police van in Dhaka's Dhamrai Upazila during a procession marking the opposition group's election boycott campaign.
At least three policemen were injured in the attack that took place near the Gazi Market in Kalampur on Thursday, said Sirajul Islam, chief of Dhamrai Police Station.
The BNP activists brought out a procession in Kalampur, but the police quickly intervened, witnesses said. Law enforcers detained some of the activists, prompting BNP loyalists to hurl brickbats at a police vehicle, according to Sirajul.
The injured policemen received first aid at a local hospital, he said.
Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the incident.