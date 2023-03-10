Roadblocks create gridlock after Siddique Bazar building blast

City authorities have shut one side of the road in front of the Cafe Queen blast site in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar, causing traffic congestion on the other side as commuters and pedestrians struggled to pass through.

When the road would be cleared for normal passage of traffic remained uncertain as the fatal building still needed to be “stabilised” following the damage caused by the deadly blast that killed 22 people.

Four days after the blast, people still thronged the location on Friday with barricades placed on the road. The building was sealed off as the Dhaka South City Corporation marked it as a risky zone.

Rangan Mondal, a member of RAJUK’s technical committee, said the building’s resistance to tremors caused by vehicles could be determined once the support beams were placed.

“We’ve placed five support beams outside so far. But we’ve not been able to place beams inside.”