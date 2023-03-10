    বাংলা

    Roadblocks create gridlock after Siddique Bazar building blast

    RAJUK is still working to stabilise the building with support beams

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 March 2023, 12:42 PM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 12:42 PM

    City authorities have shut one side of the road in front of the Cafe Queen blast site in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar, causing traffic congestion on the other side as commuters and pedestrians struggled to pass through.

    When the road would be cleared for normal passage of traffic remained uncertain as the fatal building still needed to be “stabilised” following the damage caused by the deadly blast that killed 22 people.

    Four days after the blast, people still thronged the location on Friday with barricades placed on the road. The building was sealed off as the Dhaka South City Corporation marked it as a risky zone.

    Rangan Mondal, a member of RAJUK’s technical committee, said the building’s resistance to tremors caused by vehicles could be determined once the support beams were placed.

    “We’ve placed five support beams outside so far. But we’ve not been able to place beams inside.”

    Traffic was moving through the east side of the road and the barricaded part would be opened once the technical committee greenlighted it, said Mujibur Rahman, chief of Bangshal Police Station.

    A massive explosion ripped through the seven-storey building on North South Road on Tuesday as the first two floors collapsed on the basement. Rescuers pulled 20 bodies from the wreckage and two others died in hospital care.

    The fire service and police were still at the site.

    Dinomoni Sharma, deputy director at Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence, said: “We’re not conducting rescue operations now but we’re at the site for emergency response.”

    The building was owned by Rezaur Rahman who opened a restaurant, Cafe Queen. The now-shuttered restaurant is on the second floor. Though the restaurant has been closed for several years, locals still refer to the building by the name of the restaurant.

    Rezaur died a long time ago and his three sons inherited the building. One of the sons, Mashiur Rahman, lives abroad. The other two, Wahidur Rahman and Matiur Rahman, looked after the building.

    “After stabilising the building, we’ll need 45 days to confirm whether it is suitable for retrofitting,” Rangan said. “If it is, it will take at least another year to retrofit.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Parts of a building at Siddique Bazar in Old Dhaka collapsed in an explosion that also damaged other nearby buildings on Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023.
    Blackout, heavy traffic hit parts of Old Dhaka after blast
    The explosion that ripped through a building at Siddique Bazar killed at least 16 people with more victims in critical condition
    Bangladesh to build elevated road in Kishoreganj for connectivity in Haor wetlands at Tk 56.51bn
    Kishoreganj Haors to get elevated road at Tk 56.51bn
    The government decided not to build normal roads in the region last year to ensure uninterrupted water flow
    Explosion, clashes lead to gridlock on Mirpur Road
    Gridlock on Mirpur Road after blast, clashes
    The partial closure of the road near the Science Laboratory intersection after a blast on Sunday morning led to heavy congestion on the major thoroughfare
    Garment workers block Banani road for two hours over rumours of colleague’s death
    Garment workers block Banani road over rumours of colleague’s death
    A worker was injured after a bus hit her, leading her colleagues to block the main Dhaka thoroughfare for nearly two hours

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher