    Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 for ports as Cyclone Mocha looms

    The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards and intensified into Cyclone Mocha

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 May 2023, 03:29 AM
    Updated : 11 May 2023, 03:29 AM

    A deep depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining area has intensified into a cyclonic storm, known as Mocha.

    The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower distant cautionary signal No. 1 and hoist distant warning signal No. 2 instead.

    The deep depression moved north-northwestwards when it intensified into Cyclone Mocha. It was centred about 1,295 km south-southwest of Chattogram Port, 1,220 south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar Port, 1,265 south-southwest of Mongla Port, and 1,225 south-southwest of Payra Port at 6 am on Thursday.

    The cyclone is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction until Friday morning, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a bulletin. Then, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeastwards.

    The maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph, rising to 88 kph in gusts and squalls. The sea will be very rough near the cyclone centre.

    All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

