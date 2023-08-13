Dhaka likely to see rain for two more days

Sporadic rains that started in Dhaka on Saturday night will continue for two more days, the Met Office said.

“Rains will start to wane on Aug 15. That means Dhaka will see sporadic rains in the next two days,” said Afroza Sultana, a meteorologist at the Met Office. “It may come back on Aug 20.”

The day’s weather will swing between sunshine and rain. Dhaka experienced 56 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours to 6 am Sunday.