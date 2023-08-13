    বাংলা

    Dhaka likely to see rain for two more days

    Rangpur’s Rajarhat recorded 126 mm of rain in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, the highest in the country

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 13 August 2023, 06:31 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 06:31 AM

    Sporadic rains that started in Dhaka on Saturday night will continue for two more days, the Met Office said.

    “Rains will start to wane on Aug 15. That means Dhaka will see sporadic rains in the next two days,” said Afroza Sultana, a meteorologist at the Met Office. “It may come back on Aug 20.”

    The day’s weather will swing between sunshine and rain. Dhaka experienced 56 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours to 6 am Sunday.

    The temperature in Dhaka may cool down, but humidity could make the weather feel hotter, Afroza Sultana said.

    Rangpur’s Rajarhat recorded 126 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, the highest in the country.

    Meanwhile, gusty winds, moderate rain or thundershowers may continue in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet, while Rajshahi and Khulna may have moderate to heavy rains, according to the Met Office.

    Takir Hossain