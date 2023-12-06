UNESCO lists Dhaka’s rickshaws and rickshaw painting as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

The Shital Pati weaving of Sylhet was the last to be added to the list in 2017 after the Managal Shobhajatra on Pahela Baishakh, the traditional art of Jamdani weaving, and the Baul songs.



State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid described the listing of rickshaws on the list as a rare honour, according to a statement from the ministry.



It thanked the foreign ministry, Bangla Academy, the National Museum and the Bangladesh Embassy in Paris for the achievement after failed bids in the past six years.



Traditionally made by hand by a small group of craftsmen, almost every part of a rickshaw is painted with colourful floral patterns, natural imagery, birds and animals, creative depictions of historical events, fables, national heroes, movie stars and text.



Rickshaws are also decorated extensively with tassels, plastic flowers and tinsel.



As they are slow-moving vehicles, the paintings and decorations are easily visible to onlookers, thus becoming a roving exhibition.

