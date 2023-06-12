Barishal mayoral hopeful Khokon Serniabat pledges to accept election results

Abul Khair Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat, the Awami League's mayoral candidate in Barishal, says he will accept the results of the ongoing city elections, regardless of the outcome.

Khokon expressed satisfaction with the election environment as he cast his vote at the Barishal Government College centre on Monday.

While he remains confident in his chances of winning, Khokon said he wouldn't begrudge anyone who tops him in the polls.

"The way the polls are going, I will definitely win. I am very happy that people are coming to vote spontaneously."

"Even if I lose this election, I will not hold any grudge against anyone."

Meanwhile, Abdul Khalek, the ruling party candidate for mayor of Khulna, made a similar pledge as voting began in the southern city simultaneously.

"I lost in 2013 when Sheikh Hasina was the prime minister. But we accepted the verdict given by the people in the impartial election. We will also accept [the result] this time."