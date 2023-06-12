    বাংলা

    Barishal mayoral hopeful Khokon Serniabat pledges to accept election results

    Voting is underway to elect new public representatives for the cities of Barishal and Khulna

    Published : 12 June 2023, 06:27 AM
    Abul Khair Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat, the Awami League's mayoral candidate in Barishal, says he will accept the results of the ongoing city elections, regardless of the outcome.

    Khokon expressed satisfaction with the election environment as he cast his vote at the Barishal Government College centre on Monday.

    While he remains confident in his chances of winning, Khokon said he wouldn't begrudge anyone who tops him in the polls.

    "The way the polls are going, I will definitely win. I am very happy that people are coming to vote spontaneously."

    "Even if I lose this election, I will not hold any grudge against anyone."

    Meanwhile, Abdul Khalek, the ruling party candidate for mayor of Khulna, made a similar pledge as voting began in the southern city simultaneously.

    "I lost in 2013 when Sheikh Hasina was the prime minister. But we accepted the verdict given by the people in the impartial election. We will also accept [the result] this time."

    Khalek also highlighted the female voter turnout during the early stages of the Khulna city polls.

    "I visited the polling stations and saw that there were more women waiting to cast their votes. The election is being held in a beautiful environment."

    He expects the number of voters to increase as the day wears on. "Not everyone will come out to vote now, but it'll be fine as long as they turn up before 4 pm."

    He was also optimistic about his prospects at the polls. "There is no alternative to the boat [the Awami League's election symbol] when it comes to implementing and completing the ongoing development initiatives in Khulna."

    "I think [I will get] 60-65 percent of the votes based on the responses I got from talking to people."

    With about 800,000 total voters in both city corporations, polling started at 412 voting centres via electronic voting machines at 8 am on Monday and is set to continue until 4 pm.

    Election commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasida Sultana, and Md Alamgir are monitoring the election in real-time through CCTV cameras at the Election Commission headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

    The EC's Assistant Director Ashadul Haque said the voting process has been progressing smoothly and there has not been any untoward incident at the polling centres so far.

    Candidates from the ruling Awami League, opposition Jatiya Party, Zaker Party and Islami Andolan Bangladesh are vying for posts in the municipal bodies. However, the BNP's absence on the ballots raises the prospects of more uncompetitive elections.

