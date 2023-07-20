BSMMU postgraduate doctors to resume services after 12 days of protest

Physicians under the postgraduate residency programmes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University have reversed their earlier stance on a “frustrating” increase in monthly allowances and decided to resume services.

The physicians will return to work on Saturday, Dr Jabir Hossain, president of the Postgraduate Trainee Doctors Association, said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday. “They are returning to work but the physicians still have some conditions and demands. We will submit a memorandum to the unit chiefs.”

On Sunday, the government raised the monthly wage by Tk 5,000 to Tk 25,000 for nearly 8,000 trainees after a 12-day campaign for better pay.