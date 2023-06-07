[Disclaimer: bdnews24.com will not publish any of the real names of the protagonists in this article since it may violate a patient’s confidentiality.]

Sirajul Islam (not his real name), a family man in Anandanagar under Natore’s Gurdaspur Upazila, owned farmlands and a convenience shop at the local marketplace.

Sirajul’s otherwise happy life was severely disrupted a few years ago when he was diagnosed with kidney-related complications, and doctors advised him that he was on the verge of complete renal failure.

It cost him at least Tk 10,000 to go to Rajshahi and do dialysis three times a week.