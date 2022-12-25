Beautification of Kazipara metro station halted over land issue

The beautification of the much-awaited Dhaka Metro Rail’s station at Kazipara in Mirpur has been halted three days before its inauguration due to objections raised by the owner of a piece of land adjacent to the site.

The staircases of the station are entirely built on the footpath. On the footpath of East Kazipara, around one foot of space is left unused.

The workers of Italian-Thai Development Public Company, a contractor building Bangladesh’s first metro rail, went to the site on Sunday afternoon to tile free space, but landlord Md Nazrul Islam forced them to stop work.