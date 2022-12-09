RAB personnel among 3 dead in Magura as a pursuit of drug-laden pickup ends in crash

Three people, including Rapid Action Batallion personnel, were killed when a pickup van operated by the law enforcers collided with a vehicle carrying illegal drugs during a chase in Magura.

Another RAB officer was injured in the accident on the Magura-Jhenaidah highway in the Sadar Upazila around 5 am on Friday, according to Liakat Ali, chief of Magura Highway Police Station.

The authorities identified the dead as Omar Farul and Anisur Rahman, both of RAB-6. The other victim was the driver of the pickup that they were in pursuit of but his identity could not be confirmed immediately.