RAB personnel among 3 dead in Magura as a pursuit of drug-laden pickup ends in crash

Three people, including Rapid Action Batallion personnel, were killed when a pickup van operated by the law enforcers collided with a vehicle carrying illegal drugs during a chase in Magura.
Another RAB officer was injured in the accident on the Magura-Jhenaidah highway in the Sadar Upazila around 5 am on Friday, according to Liakat Ali, chief of Magura Highway Police Station.
The authorities identified the dead as Omar Farul and Anisur Rahman, both of RAB-6. The other victim was the driver of the pickup that they were in pursuit of but his identity could not be confirmed immediately.
A pickup van was transporting a large amount of the banned cough syrup, Phensedyl, to Dhaka via Jhenaidah, according to Liakat. Acting on intel, the members of RAB-6 Jhenaidah camp were hot on its trail and at one point, they sideswiped the pickup before the two vehicles crashed.
They were rushed to Magura's 250-bed hospital in critical condition and were later declared dead, according to Ehsanul Haque, a physician at the facility's emergency department.
The injured RAB officer has been sent to Dhaka for advanced medical care, said Liakat.