    বাংলা

    RAB personnel among 3 dead in Magura as a pursuit of drug-laden pickup ends in crash

    The law enforcers were chasing a pickup transporting a cache of Phensedyl to Dhaka which culminated in a fatal collision

    Magura Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Dec 2022, 05:16 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2022, 05:16 AM

    Three people, including Rapid Action Batallion personnel, were killed when a pickup van operated by the law enforcers collided with a vehicle carrying illegal drugs during a chase in Magura.

    Another RAB officer was injured in the accident on the Magura-Jhenaidah highway in the Sadar Upazila around 5 am on Friday, according to Liakat Ali, chief of Magura Highway Police Station.

    The authorities identified the dead as Omar Farul and Anisur Rahman, both of RAB-6. The other victim was the driver of the pickup that they were in pursuit of but his identity could not be confirmed immediately.

    A pickup van was transporting a large amount of the banned cough syrup, Phensedyl, to Dhaka via Jhenaidah, according to Liakat. Acting on intel, the members of RAB-6 Jhenaidah camp were hot on its trail and at one point, they sideswiped the pickup before the two vehicles crashed.

    They were rushed to Magura's 250-bed hospital in critical condition and were later declared dead, according to Ehsanul Haque, a physician at the facility's emergency department.

    The injured RAB officer has been sent to Dhaka for advanced medical care, said Liakat.

    RELATED STORIES
    Commuter trouble as hardly any buses operate on Dhaka streets despite owners' words on normal service
    Fewer buses on Dhaka streets spell commuter woes
    The members of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association on Thursday announced to keep bus services normal in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh on Saturday amid fears of violence over the BNP’s rall ...
    Transport owners say no strike on Saturday amid fears of violence over BNP rally
    No transport strike on Saturday: owners
    They hold an emergency meeting to discuss the political situation in the country
    Tarique Rahman will be brought to justice, says Hasina
    Tarique will be brought to justice: Hasina
    The prime minister took a swipe at Western nations for clamouring about humanity and preventing corruption while sheltering convicted killers
    Police set up checkpoints on key highways ahead of BNP’s Saturday rally
    Police set up checkpoints on highways ahead of BNP rally
    Law enforcers are searching passengers’ bags and cars at several points, including Siddhirganj's Mouchak

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher