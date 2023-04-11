Ceramics warehouse catches fire at Chawkbazar

The fire service says Gausia market and several others seem to be at risk from fire hazards at first glance
A fire has broken out at a ceramics warehouse in a seven-storey building in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar.
The blaze originated on the sixth floor of the building next to the Bismillah Tower in the wholesale market around 10:45 am on Tuesday.
Six firefighting units were dispatched to the scene and put out the blaze at 12:05 pm, said fire service official Shahjahan Sikder. He could not confirm the cause of the fire or the extent of the damages immediately.
Abu Sayed, a trader at Bismillah Tower, said a ceramics warehouse next to their building caught fire. Although the fire has not spread, it is causing concern among the local traders.
No casualties were reported in the incident, Chawkbazar Police Station chief Abdul Qayyum said.