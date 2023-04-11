    বাংলা

    Ceramics warehouse catches fire at Chawkbazar

    The firefighters put out the blaze after nearly an hour and a half of effort, an official says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 April 2023, 06:40 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 06:40 AM

    A fire has broken out at a ceramics warehouse in a seven-storey building in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar.

    The blaze originated on the sixth floor of the building next to the Bismillah Tower in the wholesale market around 10:45 am on Tuesday.

    Six firefighting units were dispatched to the scene and put out the blaze at 12:05 pm, said fire service official Shahjahan Sikder. He could not confirm the cause of the fire or the extent of the damages immediately.

    Abu Sayed, a trader at Bismillah Tower, said a ceramics warehouse next to their building caught fire. Although the fire has not spread, it is causing concern among the local traders.

    No casualties were reported in the incident, Chawkbazar Police Station chief Abdul Qayyum said.

    RELATED STORIES
    After Bangabazar tragedy, fire service moves to survey ‘risky’ marketplaces
    Fire service will survey ‘risky’ marketplaces
    The fire service says Gausia market and several others seem to be at risk from fire hazards at first glance
    Bangabazar traders have ignored warnings for 4 years ahead of massive blaze: fire service
    Bangabazar traders have ignored warnings for 4 years: fire service
    Firefighters say they have sent several notices to shop owners informing them of the fire hazards at the market
    Hanif flyover off-limits to traffic after Bangabazar blaze
    Hanif flyover off-limits to traffic after Bangabazar fire
    The flyover was closed to traffic at 11 am as the fire continued to spread
    Firefighters attempt to bring the blaze at Dhaka’s Bangabazar under control on Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023. File photo
    Fire at market near Bangbazar under control
    The fire broke out at Maleka Market, but initial reports incorrectly identified the building as Barishal Plaza

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan