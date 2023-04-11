Ceramics warehouse catches fire at Chawkbazar

A fire has broken out at a ceramics warehouse in a seven-storey building in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar.

The blaze originated on the sixth floor of the building next to the Bismillah Tower in the wholesale market around 10:45 am on Tuesday.

Six firefighting units were dispatched to the scene and put out the blaze at 12:05 pm, said fire service official Shahjahan Sikder. He could not confirm the cause of the fire or the extent of the damages immediately.