Bangladesh opens applications for college admission

Students who passed the SSC and equivalent exams under the 11 education boards have started to apply for admission to grade eleven.

The first phase of the application process kicked off on Thursday and will continue until Aug 20.

Students can apply online at any time during that period, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee. However, he added that the online application process will be halted for maintenance from 11:00 pm to 11:59 pm. It will also be suspended on Aug 15 to mark National Mourning Day.