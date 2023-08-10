    বাংলা

    Bangladesh opens applications for college admission

    Students who passed the SSC and equivalent exams under the 11 education boards can apply for grade eleven admission

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 August 2023, 05:19 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2023, 05:19 AM

    Students who passed the SSC and equivalent exams under the 11 education boards have started to apply for admission to grade eleven.

    The first phase of the application process kicked off on Thursday and will continue until Aug 20.

    Students can apply online at any time during that period, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee. However, he added that the online application process will be halted for maintenance from 11:00 pm to 11:59 pm. It will also be suspended on Aug 15 to mark National Mourning Day.

    The applicants can log into the www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd website and apply for admission. They must pay a Tk 150 fee and can apply to a maximum of 10 educational institutions of their choice.

    After they apply, the college admission process for the students who passed the SSC and equivalent exams will begin on Sept 26 and end on Oct 5. Classes are scheduled to start on Oct 8.

    More than 2 million students took part in the SSC and equivalent exams under 11 educational boards this year, and 1.6 million passed them. As many as 183,578 examinees bagged a GPA-5.

    Students with special needs who passed the exams, expatriate students, BKSP students, and those awarded special honours at the divisional or national level for cultural activities may apply manually to the boards for college admission.

