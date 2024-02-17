Woman run over and killed by train in Dhaka's Moghbazar

A woman has been run over and killed by a train in Dhaka's Moghbazar area.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am on Saturday when the woman was crossing the railway tracks and was hit by a departing train from Kamalapur, according to Sub-Inspector Tamez Uddin of Hatirjheel Police Station.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, could not be identified immediately.

Locals rushed her to the nearby Insaf Barakah Hospital following the incident. She was later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where an attending physician declared her dead, said Tamez.

The Railway Police have been notified of the incident.