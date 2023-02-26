Bangladesh explains abstention from UN vote on resolution against Russia

Bangladesh abstained from voting in the latest UN resolution against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because the text “missed the realistic points on diplomatic engagement and dialogue”.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin came up with the explanation at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday, emphasising the country’s priorities about “any meaningful and sustainable solution to the current conflict is to seek a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”
“Bangladesh continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine, particularly the loss of lives, deteriorating humanitarian situation in the conflict zone and consequential socio-economic fallout around the globe,” she said.
“We call for a cessation of hostilities and remain steadfast in our commitment that purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld at any cost,” Seheli read out from a statement.
Bangladesh has been trying to strike a balance, calling for dialogue to end the conflict that inflicted suffering on people across the globe with price rises and supply crises.
Dhaka’s voting pattern in the UN on the war has so far been mixed. Bangladesh abstained from three and voted for one.
The UN General Assembly approved the latest resolution on Thursday, on the eve of the first anniversary of the conflict that Moscow describes as a “special military operation”. The resolution called for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.
The resolution, drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, passed 141-7, with 32 abstentions, including Bangladesh, China and India.
The vote came after Moscow summoned Bangladesh’s ambassador earlier last week to protest against Dhaka’s decision to bar entry to Russian ships sanctioned by the West.
Seheli had said the ministry believed the decision to block the ships would not affect Bangladesh-Russia ties.