Bangladesh explains abstention from UN vote on resolution against Russia

Bangladesh abstained from voting in the latest UN resolution against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because the text “missed the realistic points on diplomatic engagement and dialogue”.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin came up with the explanation at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday, emphasising the country’s priorities about “any meaningful and sustainable solution to the current conflict is to seek a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

“Bangladesh continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine, particularly the loss of lives, deteriorating humanitarian situation in the conflict zone and consequential socio-economic fallout around the globe,” she said.