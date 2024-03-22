Man dies after bus rolls over and falls into pond in Barishal

A man has died and eight others have been injured after a bus overturned and plunged into a roadside pond in Barishal’s Gournadi Upazila.

The incident occurred in the Bezhar Station area along the Barishal-Dhaka highway around 10:30pm on Thursday, said Gournadi Highway Police Station chief Golam Rasul Molla.

The dead passenger has been identified as Selim Reza, 42, a native of Jashore’s Manirampur Upazila. He was travelling to Barishal to visit his in-laws.