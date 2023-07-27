Bangladesh SC defers hearing on validity of oath taken by 289 MPs to Jul 30

The apex court has adjourned a hearing on an appeal against the dismissal of a writ petition challenging the validity of the oath administered to 289 MPs of the 11th national parliament. The matter will now be heard on Jul 30.

A seven-member panel of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique issued the order on Thursday.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner, while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.

After the 11th parliamentary elections in 2018, a writ petition was filed by Taherul Islam Tauhid, a member of the BNP's National Executive Committee. It was rejected by the High Court in February, 2019.