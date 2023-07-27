Bangladesh SC defers hearing on validity of oath taken by 289 MPs to Jul 30

The apex court has adjourned a hearing on an appeal against the dismissal of a writ petition challenging the validity of the oath administered to 289 MPs of the 11th national parliament. The matter will now be heard on Jul 30.
A seven-member panel of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique issued the order on Thursday.
Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner, while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.
After the 11th parliamentary elections in 2018, a writ petition was filed by Taherul Islam Tauhid, a member of the BNP's National Executive Committee. It was rejected by the High Court in February, 2019.
With the 12th general election approaching, pro-BNP lawyers filed an appeal four years later.
Last month, the Appellate Division's Chamber Justice M Enayetur Rahim fixed Jul 27 as the date for an appeal hearing.
After boycotting the 10th national election, the BNP participated in the 2018 vote and won seven seats. The party later questioned the outcome of the election, raising allegations of widespread rigging and other irregularities.
On Jan 3, 2019, 289 MP-elects from across the political spectrum were sworn in, but the seven BNP representatives refused to take oath.
Five days later, on Jan 8, a legal notice was issued by Khokon, the joint secretary general of the BNP, on behalf of Supreme Court lawyer Md Taherul Islam Tawheed. The notice was directed to the speaker, the chief election commissioner, and the cabinet secretary. It challenged the legality of the oaths administered to the MPs without the prior dissolution of the previous assembly.
The notice cited Article 123(3) of the Constitution, which mandates the dissolution of the parliament before the swearing-in of new lawmakers. As the parliamentarians had taken their oaths without adhering to this constitutional provision, it resulted in the simultaneous existence of two parliaments, which contravened established constitutional norms.
After failing to get a reply to the notice, Tawheed filed a writ petition challenging the legality of the oath in January, 2019.
But the High Court subsequently dismissed the writ petition, prompting the appeal to the Appellate Division.