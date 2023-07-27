    বাংলা

    Bangladesh SC defers hearing on validity of oath taken by 289 MPs to Jul 30

    The writ petition contends that the oath administered to the lawmakers was invalid as it was done without dissolving the 10th national parliament

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 July 2023, 07:01 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 07:01 AM

    The apex court has adjourned a hearing on an appeal against the dismissal of a writ petition challenging the validity of the oath administered to 289 MPs of the 11th national parliament. The matter will now be heard on Jul 30.

    A seven-member panel of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique issued the order on Thursday.

    Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner, while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.

    After the 11th parliamentary elections in 2018, a writ petition was filed by Taherul Islam Tauhid, a member of the BNP's National Executive Committee. It was rejected by the High Court in February, 2019.

    With the 12th general election approaching, pro-BNP lawyers filed an appeal four years later.

    Last month, the Appellate Division's Chamber Justice M Enayetur Rahim fixed Jul 27 as the date for an appeal hearing.

    After boycotting the 10th national election, the BNP participated in the 2018 vote and won seven seats. The party later questioned the outcome of the election, raising allegations of widespread rigging and other irregularities.

    On Jan 3, 2019, 289 MP-elects from across the political spectrum were sworn in, but the seven BNP representatives refused to take oath.

    Five days later, on Jan 8, a legal notice was issued by Khokon, the joint secretary general of the BNP, on behalf of Supreme Court lawyer Md Taherul Islam Tawheed. The notice was directed to the speaker, the chief election commissioner, and the cabinet secretary. It challenged the legality of the oaths administered to the MPs without the prior dissolution of the previous assembly.

    The notice cited Article 123(3) of the Constitution, which mandates the dissolution of the parliament before the swearing-in of new lawmakers. As the parliamentarians had taken their oaths without adhering to this constitutional provision, it resulted in the simultaneous existence of two parliaments, which contravened established constitutional norms.

    After failing to get a reply to the notice, Tawheed filed a writ petition challenging the legality of the oath in January, 2019.

    But the High Court subsequently dismissed the writ petition, prompting the appeal to the Appellate Division.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police permit BNP, three AL affiliate organisations to rally at preferred venues in Dhaka
    BNP, AL groups to rally at preferred venues
    The authorities have imposed 23 conditions on both sides in order to prevent any unsavoury incidents
    Jamaat calls rally in Dhaka for Aug 1
    Jamaat calls Dhaka rally for Aug 1
    The Islamist party demands the return of the caretaker government for the coming election
    Bangladesh SC turns down Yunus’s tax break appeal over 'donations'
    SC rejects Yunus's tax appeal over 'donations'
    The Nobel laureate challenged a High Court order affirming a Tk 150 million tax liability on donations he made to his charitable trusts
    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during a press conference as he gives an update on the progress made in the six months since he introduced the Illegal Migration Bill under his plans to "stop the boats", at Western Jet Foil in Dover, Britain. Picture date: Monday Jun 5, 2023.
    UK court rules Rwanda deportation plan unlawful
    Under an initial 140 million pound deal struck last year, Britain planned to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African country

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan