    230 BGB platoons deployed across Bangladesh amid opposition blockade

    As many as 28 patrol teams have been deployed in Dhaka and its surrounding districts

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM

    As many as 230 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order on the second day of the latest blockade called by BNP and its allies.

    Among them, 28 BGB platoons are patrolling streets in Dhaka and its adjoining districts.

    Each platoon consists of 30 BGB troopers.

    Shariful Islam, public relations officer at the BGB headquarters, confirmed the security update early on Monday. “We have also troops on standby,” Shariful said.

    Reports of arson and vandalism on vehicles have been making headlines daily, causing public safety concerns throughout the country.

    The BNP had called a 48-hour nationwide transport blockade on Sunday, which is scheduled to end at 6 am Tuesday.

    Since Oct 29, the opposition party has called a series of hartals and blockades ahead of the 12th general election in an attempt to oust the Awami League government.

