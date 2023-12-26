    বাংলা

    Hasina arrives in Rangpur for day-long election campaign event

    She will address a grand election rally at Pirganj Government High School ground alongside two other rallies in Mithapukur and Taraganj

    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 06:33 AM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 06:33 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Rangpur as part of her party’s campaign for the 12th parliamentary election, reports state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

    A commercial flight carrying the Awami League chief landed at Syedpur Airport around 11 am.

    Hasina is scheduled to address a grand election rally at Pirganj Government High School ground in the afternoon alongside two other rallies in Mithapukur and Taraganj Upazilas.

    During her visit, Hasina will meet with her family members at her residence and offer prayers at her husband’s grave.

    A festive mood is prevailing in Pirganj and the rest of the district after the arrival of the prime minister, BSS said.

