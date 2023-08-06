Heavy waterlogging inundates Chattogram after three consecutive days of rain

Chattogram is experiencing heavy waterlogging as 220 mm of rain drenched the port city in the past 24 hours.
Those areas spared by the rain in the past few days were flooded on Sunday.
Heavy rains lashed the city from midnight on Saturday. The heavy shower continued until noon on Sunday when it subsided a little.
Biswajit Chowdhury, a forecast official at the Patenga Meteorological Office, said that 220 mm of rain was recorded in the 24 hours to noon on Sunday.
"Such rainfall occurs because the monsoon winds are active. It may rain like this for the next two days as well."
He said about 80-100 mm of rainfall is typical during this time.
According to a special weather notice issued on Sunday, stormy weather may prevail in the north Bay of Bengal, at seaports and adjacent areas due to the strong monsoon winds.
Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been told to raise local warning signal number three.
All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay of Bengal have been instructed to move near the coast.
The water was knee to waist-high across wide swathes of the city in the Chawkbazar, Badurtala, Kapasgola, Shulakbahar, Katalganj, Bahaddarhat, Arakan Road, Chandgaon, Muradpur, Gate No. 2, Agrabad CDA Residential Area, Bakolia, Halishahar, Barapole, Rayazuddin Bazar, Teen Poler Matha, Jubilee Road, and roads from Saltgola to the EPZ area on Sunday morning.
In many areas, water overflowed the roads and entered homes and businesses.
On the first working day of the week, commuters faced extreme difficulties due to the widespread flooding.
Pedestrians carefully waded through the water, scared of tripping into drains or over potholes on the submerged roads. Some even took the risk of walking along the road dividers.
There was little traffic. The drivers of the few vehicles that were running demanded double the fare.
Hasnat Karim, a resident of the Bahaddarhat area of the city, said, "I did not go to work the past two days due to the weekend. I went out this morning and saw the water had risen even more. It nearly came up to my waist. I left for Agrabad on foot. Maybe I can grab a ride after I get out of this water."
Saiful Haque, who works at the Chittagong EPZ, said, "The water has risen in new areas of the city today. The road from Saltgola to the EPZ is now waterlogged."
Chaktai-Khatunganj Artdar General Traders Welfare Association President Mohammad Jahangir Alam said, "The water hasn't risen here today. After 12:30 pm on Friday, the water rose for about four hours. On that day, the water got into many warehouses."
"Yesterday, Saturday, the water rose after 2:30 pm. Today we are scared the water could rise after noon. The sluice gate of the Chaktai canal must be managed during high tide. Otherwise, businesses, warehouses and homes in Chaktai-Khatunganj and Asadganj will flood."
Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, the chief engineer of the Chittagong Development Authority (CDA), which implemented the Tk 56 billion flood relief project, said, "Not all the sluice gates have been completed yet. If they were in place, the waterlogging in Chawkbazar, Bahaddarhat, and Muradpur could have been reduced significantly."
"A few sluice gates have been completed. We are waiting for some parts from abroad. Then it will be possible to pump out the water accumulated inside the gate by keeping the sluice gate closed during high tide. It will take a few more years before the 17 sluice gates are fully operational."
As the CDA is implementing the waterlogging relief project, the Chittagong City Corporation claims they have nothing to do in this regard.
However, the CDA claims that the city corporation is not cleaning the canals properly, so it takes a long time for the water to recede.