Heavy waterlogging inundates Chattogram after three consecutive days of rain

Chattogram is experiencing heavy waterlogging as 220 mm of rain drenched the port city in the past 24 hours.

Those areas spared by the rain in the past few days were flooded on Sunday.

Heavy rains lashed the city from midnight on Saturday. The heavy shower continued until noon on Sunday when it subsided a little.

Biswajit Chowdhury, a forecast official at the Patenga Meteorological Office, said that 220 mm of rain was recorded in the 24 hours to noon on Sunday.

"Such rainfall occurs because the monsoon winds are active. It may rain like this for the next two days as well."

He said about 80-100 mm of rainfall is typical during this time.