    Man dies in Satkhira motorcycle accident

    Two others were injured in the accident in Tala Upazila

    Satkhira Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 March 2023, 07:04 AM
    Updated : 25 March 2023, 07:04 AM

    A motorcycle accident has left a man dead and two others injured in Satkhira’s Tala Upazila.

    The accident occurred near Sakdah Bridge on the Satkhira-Khulna highway around 9 pm on Friday, said Patkelghata Police Station chief Kanchan Kumar Roy.

    The dead man was identified as Md Ashique, 25, a resident of Kalaroa Upazila and the injured as Satkhira Sadar-natives Emon Hossain, 24, and Mostafizur Rahman Shimul, 25.

    “The three were heading to Patkelghata from Mill Bazar on a motorcycle when the vehicle slipped on the mud and sand left on an under-construction road near the Sakdah Bridge. All three were injured," Kanchan said.

    Locals rescued the three and rushed them to Satkhira Sadar Hospital where a doctor declared Ashique dead. Emon and Mostafizur are receiving treatment at the hospital, Kanchan said.

