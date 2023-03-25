Man dies in Satkhira motorcycle accident

A motorcycle accident has left a man dead and two others injured in Satkhira’s Tala Upazila.

The accident occurred near Sakdah Bridge on the Satkhira-Khulna highway around 9 pm on Friday, said Patkelghata Police Station chief Kanchan Kumar Roy.

The dead man was identified as Md Ashique, 25, a resident of Kalaroa Upazila and the injured as Satkhira Sadar-natives Emon Hossain, 24, and Mostafizur Rahman Shimul, 25.