Man dies in Satkhira motorcycle accident

A motorcycle accident has left a man dead and two others injured in Satkhira’s Tala Upazila.
The accident occurred near Sakdah Bridge on the Satkhira-Khulna highway around 9 pm on Friday, said Patkelghata Police Station chief Kanchan Kumar Roy.
The dead man was identified as Md Ashique, 25, a resident of Kalaroa Upazila and the injured as Satkhira Sadar-natives Emon Hossain, 24, and Mostafizur Rahman Shimul, 25.
“The three were heading to Patkelghata from Mill Bazar on a motorcycle when the vehicle slipped on the mud and sand left on an under-construction road near the Sakdah Bridge. All three were injured," Kanchan said.
Locals rescued the three and rushed them to Satkhira Sadar Hospital where a doctor declared Ashique dead. Emon and Mostafizur are receiving treatment at the hospital, Kanchan said.