At least 12 killed in bus-Easy bike collisions in Jashore and Sylhet

At least 12 people have been killed and 17 more injured in two road traffic accidents in Jashore and Sylhet.

In both incidents, a bus crushed a small passenger vehicle called Easy bike on Friday.

In Jashore, the seven dead victims of the accident in the Lebutla Bazar area of Sadar Upazila in the evening included five members of a family.

The dead victims have been identified as Hassan and Hossain, 2, twin sons of Helal Uddin, a resident of Jadabpur village in Bagharpara Upazila, Helal’s mother Mahima Khatun, 65, his sister-in-law Rahima Khatun, 35, Rahima’s daughter Jeba, 7, and Imran Hossain, 27 and Easy bike driver Abu Musa, 35.