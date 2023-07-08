At least 12 killed in bus-Easy bike collisions in Jashore and Sylhet

At least 12 people have been killed and 17 more injured in two road traffic accidents in Jashore and Sylhet.
In both incidents, a bus crushed a small passenger vehicle called Easy bike on Friday.
In Jashore, the seven dead victims of the accident in the Lebutla Bazar area of Sadar Upazila in the evening included five members of a family.
The dead victims have been identified as Hassan and Hossain, 2, twin sons of Helal Uddin, a resident of Jadabpur village in Bagharpara Upazila, Helal’s mother Mahima Khatun, 65, his sister-in-law Rahima Khatun, 35, Rahima’s daughter Jeba, 7, and Imran Hossain, 27 and Easy bike driver Abu Musa, 35.
Helal’s wife Sonia, 45, and Nayan Hossain, 35, were injured in the accident.
The accident occurred when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle on Friday, said Mizanur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Barobazar Highway Police Camp.
He said the bodies were sent to Jashore General Hospital mortuary.
Billal Hossain, a witness, said the Magura-bound bus from Jashore veered onto the road median and hit the Easy bike, killing five people on the spot. Two other victims died at hospital.
In Sylhet’s Jaintapur, the bus was bound for Jaflong from Sylhet when it hit the Easy bike in the Darbast area on Sylhet-Tamabil road on Friday night, said Abul Kashem, chief of Tamabil Highway Police.
The dead have been identified as Musod Ali, 50, Nur Uddin 55, Abdul Latif, 50, Md Kamal, 25, and Matin alias Kasai, 45.
Kashem said police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence conducted a rescue operation after the accident around 10 pm.
The injured were sent to hospital, he said.