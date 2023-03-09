Dhaka man to die for rape and murder of college student cousin

A Dhaka tribunal has sentenced Tariqul Islam Raihan to death for the rape and murder of Shaheed Zia Degree College student Akhi Akhtar in Dhaka’s Pallabi.

Judge Begum Shamsunnahar of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5 delivered the verdict on Thursday.

The death-row convict was also fined Tk 200,000, according to Ali Asgar Swapan, a state lawyer at the tribunal.

Raihan was brought to court to hear the verdict. After the ruling, the court issued a warrant, and Raihan was sent to jail.