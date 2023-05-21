Visa delay leaves 140 Hajj pilgrims stranded in Bangladesh

The Hajj pilgrims said they came to the camp a day ago to catch Sunday's flight as per the directives of their agency, Jannat Travel. They said that the agency informed them at the last moment that they did not get visas, and the flight scheduled for 2:20am left without taking them as a result.



“The pilgrims didn’t appear at our Hajj counter, so we had to leave without them. We have heard that they didn’t get the visa," said Golam Sarwar, the Hajj coordinator of Biman.



Jannat Travel could not be reached for comment.



Gaziur Rahman, one of the pilgrims who missed the flight, said Jannat Travel told them that they did not get the visas due to a “technical error”.



Saiful Islam, director of the Hajj camp, said they have talked to the representative of Jannat Travel, and the issue was being settled.